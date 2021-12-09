SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol was able to cancel the Amber Alert put out for 15-year-old Lilian Dixon after catching the 36-year-old sex offender she was with, Jonathan Bowels, following a tip called in on Tuesday afternoon.
Ricky Kelly, Jr. was driving on Highway 27 when he saw a maroon trailblazer that matched the description flashing on the. "I thought to myself, 'What are the odds?' And at first I wasn't gonna check, but it was like something was telling me, 'No. Check the Amber Alert.'"
Little did he know that trailblazer had Dixon and Bowels inside.
"I checked the license plate, and--oh my gosh! You know? Double-checked it, triple-checked it."
That's when he called 9-1-1. While waiting for help, he continued following the vehicle to keeps tabs on it until police could arrive.
"Definitely an adrenaline rush through the rough."
Police confirmed his help saved them hours, possibly days, of work. "We're not able to be everywhere, so without citizens paying attention to Amber Alerts--keeping their eyes out for the vehicles--she would still be lost."
Bowels allegedly had a sexual relationship with the teen beginning in last March. According to court documents, the two began talking on Snapchat. As Bowels was facing other felony charges, they ran away together. Bowels claimed he wanted to marry her when she turned 18, and age is just a number.
Kelly, a father of a teen himself, says he's just glad this man is behind bars.
"I only hope if, God forbid, if it ever did happen to me, that someone out there would help me out as well," he said.
This story highlights once again the importance of, 'If you see something, say something.'
Currently, Bowels is in custody and facing charges. We'll continue bringing updates to his case as it progresses.