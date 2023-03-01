MOSCOW, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff’s Office sent out a warning about a scam that people have been falling victim to.
It’s called sextortion. People are extorting money from victims by threatening to reveal their sexually explicit photos.
People are being scammed by upwards of five figures. What’s even more frightening is that teenagers are becoming big targets, but Latah County Captain Shane Anderson says this can happen to anyone.
“These kinds of scams - they do run all age ranges. They will target teenagers, middle-aged folks, and they’ll target the elderly as well,” Capt. Anderson said.
These targets are being manipulated into believing that the scammer is someone they can trust and fall in love with. That’s just not the case, according to Anderson.
“The person they think they’re talking to asks for nude photos, revealing photos, something of that nature, and then once they receive those, they use them to try and extort money,” Capt. Anderson said.
A slimy scam that has been targeting every state in the U.S. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security said sextortion has increased exponentially. They have received more than 3,000 reports of sextortion in just 2022.
The FBI reported that some of these victims have ultimately committed suicide.
Capt. Anderson says you should never send the money.
“They’ll ask for bitcoin, they’ll ask you to go buy gift cards and then give them the number to the gift card and the pin number off the back. Don’t do anything like that,” Capt. Anderson said.
Capt. Anderson is giving some red flags to look out for.
“Look at their profile. If they only have one picture of themselves, and they just joined whatever that social media platform is or maybe they only have two friends on their social media platforms. Those are really the biggest red flags,” Capt. Anderson said.
Here are some other tips on how to avoid this scam:
Be mindful of what you share online. A lot of predators are able to figure out a lot of information about you.
Be aware that people can be anything or anyone online.
Be suspicious if someone you meet online asks to talk on a different platform.
Be willing to seek help. If you or someone you know may be falling victim to one of these crimes - tell someone. You just might be the person that stops one of these criminals from targeting another victim in the future.
If you commit this crime, you can face a lengthy sentence in federal prison. One Florida man, who scammed 350 children, is behind bars for 105 years.