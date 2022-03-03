SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with Spokane County Sheriff's Office's (SCSO) sexual assault unit arrested 36-year old Antonia Lightner, a convicted felon and sexual assault suspect. Detectives said they found him in possession of an illegal, loaded firearm. SCSO said he was booked into the Spokane County Jail, where bond has been set at $100,000.
In November 2021, SCSO deputies contacted a sexual assault victim in Spokane Valley. The adult victim said she met Lightner, then known as "T" through an adult-only website. SCSO said Lightner picked the victim up and drove to a deserted parking lot, where he told her to get in the back and to remove her clothes. When she questioned this, SCSO said Lightner bound her hands and threatened her with a taser. According to SCSO, Lightner got nervous when another vehicle pulled into the parking lot and stopped, leaving the victim in the back seat before driving to Boulder Beach, where the assault continued.
After the assault, SCSO said Lightner pulled the victim from the car and onto the ground before fleeing the area. The victim told authorities she was terrified and feared Lightner would kill her. SCSO said the woman ran onto the roadway and flagged down a driver.
The sexual assault unit (SAU) took over and identified Lightner as the suspect. On Feb. 22, law enforcement located Lightner and conducted a traffic stop, where he was taken into custody and found to be in the possession of a loaded firearm (as a convicted felon, he's prohibited from legally possessing a firearm).
He was booked for rape, kidnapping, indecent liberties and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Right now, the investigation into this case remains active. SCSO said additional charges are expected. Due to the nature of this incident, the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is asking anybody who may have met Lightner, dated him or knows his actions over the last year, to reach out. To do that, call (509) 477-6907 or email inlandnwht@fbi.gov.
If you're a victim of sexual assault, please click here for resources.