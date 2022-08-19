SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating after a sexual assault was reported near 55th and Freya, just after midnight on Aug. 15.
Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) investigators contacted her on Monday following the report.
The victim stated she'd been walking home from a family member's house around 12:30 a.m., heading east on 55th , when an unknown man approached her from behind near Freya. The suspect than grabbed her from behind, pushed her head and body to the ground, and held her down as he reached beneath her pants and forcefully grabbed her genitalia.
During the assault, the victim said she heard a woman begin to yell, asking what was happening, stating she thinks that started the suspect. She said he stopped the attack suddenly and fled to the north, into a wooded area.
Description of the suspect are sparse, but the victim believes her attacker was over 5'11" and had a deep voice.
SAU is asking anyone with information to come forward, including the woman who yelled and startled the suspect, any other witnesses, and local businesses or residents who may have security footage of the incident or nearby roadways.
Those with recordings should check their footage between Aug. 14 at 11:30 p.m. and Aug. 15 at 12:45 a.m. for anything suspicious, including pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
Anyone with tips or information should call Crime Check at 509-919-8137 and reference case #10106491.