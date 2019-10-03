SPOKANE, Wash. - Tuition or dinner? It's a question many students have to answer when financial aid or their part-time job isn't enough to pay the bills.
Forty-five percent of college students nation-wide are food insecure, according to a study by Temple University's Hope Center.
One program at Spokane Falls Community College is hoping to change that.
Skitch's Food Pantry was established over 15 years ago to help students who can't always afford food.
But this year it has expanded, and it all begins in the campus cafeteria.
Ready-to-eat, microwavable meals that are free for students on the go and help eliminate food waste by the kitchen.
SFCC Student Ambassador Kyle Booey explains the leftovers from the day's special are sealed in Lean Cuisine style dishes and can be microwaved in minutes.
"It saves me about 100 dollars a month, you know groceries aren't cheap," Kyle said. "Most of the students here are living off of financial aid and you know we got to get laptops, we gotta get books, extra money from financial aid goes into that."
The food pantry on campus allows students to bring home up to 45 lbs. of food each quarter, along with hygiene products and the occasional article of clothing or two.
"It's a security and something to take a little of the anxiety off cause college is stressful anyways, so why would you want to have to worry if you're hungry or not."
And the extra stress can undermine a students ability to be successful in class.
Kyle says the school's pantry does a great job at providing something for everyone. Such as dairy free or meat free options, fresh meat and produce.
"there's not like cheap food, like at a lot of food banks when i was growing up," Kyle said. "But here I actually got meat, I got eggs, I got milk, I got stuff I actually want to eat, not just stuff that I have to eat."
The pantry also partners with 2nd Harvest and puts on a free farmer's market for students each month.
Over the 2018-2019 school year, 777 students used the food pantry of nearly 9,000 students.
When asked why more students aren't using it, the most common answer was the stigma surrounding food insecurity and food banks.
One of the supervisors of the pantry, Heather McKenzie says they are working on dissolving the sigma.
"This isn't a food bank, its a pantry. We also have a food sharing area in the cafeteria where students can drop off unopened or uneaten food for others to grab for free," McKenzie explained. "It's hard to go to school and support yourself. We are here to help."
Kyle hopes to keep spreading the word so more students come to the pantry and the farmer's market.
"There's literally no cons to it, you're wasting money if you don't come here cause you're paying for it in a way, so you might as well get some free food out of it," Kyle explained. "And for those who really can't afford food, it's a comfort and it gives you confidence in your school that they know you are going through the stereotypical 'broke college student.'"
If you wanna help out students on SFCC campus you can donate food or hygiene products directly to Skitch's food pantry.
Skitch's is open for students, faculty, and staff Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.