SPOKANE, Wash. - While most of the campus at Spokane Falls Community College is closed this summer quarter, the student government is helping keep other students fed.
Skitch's Food Pantry is run by the SFCC student government and provides free food and resources to registered students.
Now, things at the pantry look a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During summer quarter, the pantry is taking online orders to keep distributing food.
Orders are due by 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and pick-up is on Tuesdays. The last pick-up day of summer quarter is August 18.
Students can find the submission form for the pantry HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.