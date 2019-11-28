SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department responded to an early-Thanksgiving-morning house fire near Northtown, extinguishing it within the half hour it was called in.
SFD was dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday to a residence in the 1100 block of E. Broad Ave. The fire had been reported by the lone occupant of the house, a man who described hearing "popping noises" and smelling smoke emanating from the home's walls. SFD says the home didn't have smoke alarms.
KHQ learned on scene that the man woke up to the fire, ran outside of the house and asked neighbors to call 911.
Firefighters arrived within five minutes, discovering heavy smoke showing from the front of the home. They ensured the man was uninjured before entering, locating the fire, and extinguishing it within 20 minutes.
The damage was limited to a wall common to the basement and first floor. No injuries were reported.
The nature of the fire was determined to be accidental, with the cause attributed to a defectively-installed wood burning stove.
SFD says the structure and contents saved are estimated at $215,000, with damage to walls along with smoke damage estimated at $15,000.
