SFD fights fire in snow

Fire department blocks road while responding to house fire. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious.

Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold.

"It takes about 20 or 30 minutes before your body cells start to die from exposure to this type of cold weather," said Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. "it's extremely dangerous. Don't risk it, just stay inside." 

Schaeffer said the cold doesn't just hurt community members; it also makes it hard for his department to fight fires. Sometimes they block roads with fire trucks because the icy conditions make it hard for traffic to stay clear.

"People are sliding right into us, right by us," said Schaeffer. "It doesn't take too long until everything lines up and we have a provider hit."

Schaeffer said it's going to take a community effort to keep everyone safe.

"Let's stay inside, let's take care of each other and weather this out," said Schaeffer.

He said there are a lot of people who are unable to travel home because of the weather so he encourages community members to be welcoming during this holiday season.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!