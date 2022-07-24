Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s to over 100 degrees. Overnight temperatures will have a harder time cooling off the longer the heatwave lasts. * WHERE...Portions of the Idaho Panhandle. Portions of Central and Eastern Washington. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their home through late in the week. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat will initially build over the Okanogan Valley, lower Columbia Valley, and Lewiston- Clarkston area Tuesday and then spread throughout the Inland Northwest during the week. The peak of the heatwave is expected to be Thursday and Friday. There is some uncertainty when the heatwave will break down so dangerous heat may continue into next weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heat will initially build over the Okanogan Valley, lower Columbia Valley, and Lewiston- Clarkston area Tuesday and then spread throughout the Inland Northwest during the week. The peak of the heatwave is expected to be Thursday and Friday. There is some uncertainty when the heatwave will break down so dangerous heat may continue into next weekend. &&