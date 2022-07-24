SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) is responding to a fire north of Sunset Hill on west 5th Ave. with plumes of smoke visible from I-90. It is a second alarm working fire.
Part of the roof of the home collapsed. Preliminary reports suggest some brush may have caught fire as well, and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is standing by on scene.
The cause is unknown, and crews are working to control and extinguish the flames at this time.
Please avoid the area if possible.
Our crew is on the way, and we'll have updates as they become available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!