Spokane firefighters and police officers are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a home in east Spokane.
The fire broke out at the home on Stone Street and East 7th Avenue around 2am Friday. Crews say that when they first arrived on scene flames were shooting 20 feet in the air. The fire was burning so hot it melted the siding on the house next door. After ensuring there was no one inside, crews battled to get the fire under control, which took several hours.
Crews did eventually get the fire under control, and say that while the home is destroyed, there were no injuries to nearby neighbors or firefighters.
KHQ spoke with a neighbor who told us she's convinced this was fire was set on purpose. She says, and firefighters confirmed, that the person who lived in that home was evicted earlier this week. The neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she woke up at some point before the fire started and saw people in the home with flashlights. She called Crime Check to make a report, and then went back to bed. Shortly after, she says, "I heard a big boom. And I went outside and the whole front of the house was on fire!"
A neighbor told us that his doorbell camera caught a car speeding away from the home, just before the fire started. Police confirmed for us they did review the footage, but did not say whether it may be useful in any future criminal investigation, if there is one.
A Spokane Fire battalion chief confirmed for us that the fire is suspicious, and an investigator is working to find a cause.