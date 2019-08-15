Spokane-area firefighters responded to a house fire in the East Central area near Underhill Park Thursday morning, preventing the fire from spreading from the second story.
Spokane Fire and Spokane Valley Fire Departments responded to the fire at a residence in the 2900 E. Block of Hartson Ave. around 1 a.m.
First-arriving crews from SFD reported smoke coming from a two-story residence and discovered a fire on the exterior and second floor.
Additional resources responded to the scene, and the fire was quickly confined to the second floor and extinguished, preventing the spread to other areas of the residence.
Along with those efforts, crews simultaneously completed an exhaustive search to ensure all occupants had made it out of the home.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.