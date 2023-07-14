SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks & Recreation and Spokane Shakespeare Society are partnering to bring Shakespeare in the Park back for the summer in Manito Park, Riverfront Park and Sky Prairie Park!
These new locations aren't the only things Shakespeare in the Park is switching up this year. The show will still have two productions, but now will be performed in repertory.
This means that the two shows, Hamlet and Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, will be performed on rotating days for short intervals.
“This season’s shows provide a unique opportunity to present them as two pieces of one larger story,” said S3 executive director, Dr. Amanda Cantrell. “We are showing what happens to the characters between life and death…or maybe death and life, depending on where the audience decides to join.”
Take a look at the schedules posted:
Manito Park
- 7/20 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 7/21 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 7/22 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 7/23 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 8/31 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 9/1 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 9/2 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 2:00 p.m.
- 9/3 – Hamlet 2:00 p.m.
Riverfront Park
- 7/27 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 7/28 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 7/29 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 7/30 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 9/7 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 9/8 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 9/9 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 2:00 p.m.
- 9/10 – Hamlet 2:00 p.m.
Sky Prairie Park
- 8/3 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 8/4 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 8/5 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 8/6 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 9/14 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 6:30 p.m.
- 9/15 – Hamlet 6:30 p.m.
- 9/16 – Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead 2:00 p.m.
- 9/17 – Hamlet 2:00 p.m.
Pack a picnic and bring your family to enjoy a night of Shakespeare under the stars!