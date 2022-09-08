SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer is ending, but the fun's not over yet! Shakespeare in the Park is returning to Spokane with free performances at Riverfront!
On Sept. 8-11 and 15-18 at 6:30 p.m., head on down to enjoy a comedy from the Spokane Shakespeare Society (S3)!
Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet) is an exuberant comedy and revisioning of Shakespeare’s Othello and Romeo and Juliet. You'll travel from a dusty office in Queen’s University, into the fraught and furious worlds of two of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies. A little bit of Alice in Wonderland and a lot of Shakespeare, this show will have you laughing at how upside-down their worlds become when an outsider tries to “fix” it. If you ever find yourself yelling at the TV to stop a character from making a bad decision, this show is for you!