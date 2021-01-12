SEATTLE, Wash. - A sham veterans' charity is legally required to pay $95,000 to Washington state, according to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
Healing Heroes Network Inc. made donors believe that most of their donations would help provide medical care for wounded veterans. However, the charity spent less than 1% of individuals' donations on veterans' medical care.
According to Ferguson's office, in 2016, the charity received $2.7 million in donations nationwide, but only spent $1,128 to fund veterans' medical care.
On Jan. 12, a consent decree was filed in the King County Superior Court. The decree resolves Ferguson's lawsuit against the Florida-based charity.
The decree requires Healing Heroes Network to permanently stop soliciting donations. According to Ferguson's office, Healing Heroes ceased operations in 2018 after learning of the states’ investigation, but Ferguson's judgment ensures the charity will remain closed.
Owners Stacy and Allan Spiegel are also now prohibited from overseeing or managing any nonprofit organization for five years.
According to Ferguson's office, thousands of Washingtonians made donations to Healing Heroes Network, also known as the Injured America Veterans Foundation.
Ferguson said consistent with what the donors intended, $95,000 recovery will be donated to a nonprofit that legitimately helps veterans receive medical care.
“Few illegal acts are more appalling than exploiting the sacrifice of wounded veterans to line your own pockets,” Ferguson said. “My office will continue to hold accountable perpetrators of sham charities — and we will continue standing up for Washington’s veterans.”
Washington will donate the full recovery amount to a legitimate charity that helps veterans nationwide, including those in Washington, receive medical care, according to Ferguson's office. That charity will be confirmed at a later time.
