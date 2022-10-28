SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Arena has announced that Shania Twain will be performing with special guest Lindsay Ell on April. 28, 2023. 

Tickets will go on sale Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. pacific time. 

