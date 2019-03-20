We're accepting messages of support for the families of Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson and Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez.
Deputy Thompson was killed and Officer Chavez was shot by a driver after a car chase Tuesday night.
Click here to submit your message. This story will be updated with messages of support as time/resources permit.
Messages of Support
Teri Stairs: Praying for everyone involved.
Reed & Sue Tarmann: Our hearts go out to your family and you and all of those who worked with Ryan. Praying. For healing for officer Benito. Zero Tolerance.
Joe Quintero: Your loved one made the ultimate sacrifice for our community and we are in debt to him and you. Know that what he did mattered and makes both of them the greatest among us. Prayers for your family during this time.
Amy Kirk: I'm filled with grief for your loss. I'm so sorry. I don't know any of you, but my heart is so broken. This is unfair and shouldn't have happened. While this is true, know that God is going through this with you. It's OK to be mad and filled with sorrow because it is not supposed to be this way. But when you have no words, let God comfort you and go through the fire with you. Pour into Him and look for the people He has sent to lift you up. I want to bring you meals but for now, know that you are in hundreds of prayers around this county, state and beyond. I pray for comfort and peace. I pray for provision and safety. I pray that you know God, who loves you more than you could love anyone in this world. I am and will pray for all of you. God bless.
Marlana McOmber: I am so terribly sorry for the incredibly hard times you are all going through right now. There are no words, but please know that there are many many people out here thinking of you and praying for you all. I hope maybe somehow that will bring you some small measure of comfort and hope. I don't know how to express how much I appreciate all of law enforcement and the risks they take every day for all of us. Thank you.
Moe Sullivan: 🙏❤ I am a daughter of a deceased NY officer you are in my prayers and thoughts thank you for your service 🇺🇸
Gisele Macy: My heart breaks for your loss. I didn't know Deputy Thompson personally, but am thankful for his dedicated service. I know he will be terribly missed, but will always be with you in your hearts. May God bless you and know that you will all be in my thoughts and prayers.
Ann Walker: I am so so sorry. May God surround you and your family with love.
Paulette Robbins: Our thoughts and prayer's go out to our hero's. The officers that protect our cities an town's day and night. The ones who keep us safe and protect us from harm. Our condolences to the Families. Always keeping you lifted in prayer. (God Bless)
Catlow Talon: I was a Police Officer for ten years in which time I lost a friend in an ambush in Nespelem. This was in the late 1980’s and I still think of him almost daily. You are in my prayers and thoughts. I know what you're going through, God Bless.
Joanna Hamilton: Having been the wife of an officer injured in the line of duty, I understand this pain and fear. I also am very much in support of the "family" type belief that all law enforcement and their families have. My heart and prayers are with all of you during this horrible, horrible time. Please know and hold this close to your hearts. Thank you for your service and stay safe out there.