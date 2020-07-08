COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A North Idaho man is sharing the good after he witnessed a co-worker go above and beyond to assist an elderly man.
"I would like to show you that there is still good in this world and the love and appreciation in our community is prospering," Dan Savage told KHQ.
Savage works for Bad Dawg Inc., a contracted service provider for FedEx Ground in Coeur d'Alene.
Dan says on Tuesday, July, 7, his co-worker Matthew went out of his way to help an elderly man mow his lawn, despite a busy shift that day.
Dan snapped some pictures as Matthew mowed the elderly man's lawn while sharing some conversations with him.
"He is my helper and since day one he is the hardest worker and the most genuine person I know," Dan said of Matthew.
