The Washington State University Cougar Football Team is lending a hand to people in the Pullman community.
According to the City of Pullman, they are offering to clear snow for people who may be physically unable to do the task by themselves.
If you or someone you know needs help, email ryan.o.robinson@wsu.edu.
Struggling to keep up w/ the snow? @WSUPullman Cougar Football has extended a generous offer to assist community members who may be physically unable to shovel driveways and sidewalks. Email ryan.o.robinson@wsu.edu for scheduling. #PullmanProud #GoCougs #ThisIsCommunity pic.twitter.com/und4z0AOCn— City of Pullman (@City_of_Pullman) February 17, 2021
