Shari McMahan selected as EWU's 27th president

CHENEY, Wash. - The Eastern Washington University (EWU) Board of Trustees unanimously selected Shari McMahan to serve as the new university president.
According to the university, this appointment won't be official until a contract is negotiated and signed, by mid-March.
McMahan is currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University (San Bernardino). During her time, the university said she's been involved "in efforts to increase faculty diversity, developed policies to increase graduation rates, assisted with an initiative to help students experiencing food insecurity and worked on strategies to crease campus morale."
“The EWU Board is extremely pleased to appoint Shari McMahan as the next president of Eastern Washington University,” board Chair Kim Pearman-Gillman said. “This robust search process involved input with stakeholders from all over campus and the community, and I am confident Dr. McMahan will be in amazing Eagle who will move this university forward.”
McMahan is expected to start this new position at EWU in the summer. Until then, current Interim President David May will stay in his role.