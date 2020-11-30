SPOKANE, Wash.- A Washington father-daughter duo found a creative way to make up for canceling their summer plans, by creating music videos of their favorite songs.

Shafer and his 5-year-old daughter Kinsley planned on visiting Disneyland. However, the pandemic and restrictions in California led them to cancel their trip. But they still wanted to have fun this summer, so they hit the road visiting towns across the Pacific Northwest.

Along the way, they got the idea of film their trip and make music videos to their favorite songs.

Shafer said his daughter loves to ride her bike everywhere they go, so covering Queen's "Bicycle Ride" was a no brainer.

You can watch more of Shafer and Kinsley's music videos here.