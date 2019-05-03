Getting a child's hair cut might not always be the best experience, but a business opening soon in North Spokane aims at making it a fun one.
Sharkey's Cuts for Kids, "The ultimate experience in children's hair salons," is set to open in about two weeks in Cedar Crossing on Five Mile Rd.
A ribbon cutting will take place Thursday, May 16, while the grand opening will be on Saturday, May 18. The salon will be located at 6501 N. Cedar Rd., Bldg. 4, Ste. A.
At Sharkey's, children can get a haircut in a salon from experienced stylists in a salon filled with fun. Children can get their hair cut in the comfort of a Police Cruiser, Frozen Jeep, Lightning McQueen race car and Fire Truck with the ability to watch their favorite shows.
Older kids have the opportunity to play Xbox One on a 40" screen, watch sports or listen to music during their haircut. Older kids also can visit the Tween Lounge for some other pampering opportunities.
“Our vision was to create an environment where parents and kids could be comfortable and pampered, receive excellent haircuts and have an overall joyful experience,” says CEO and Founder Scott Sharkey. “We are so excited to have Sharkey’s Spokane join our family and we know it will be a welcome addition to the community.”
According to a media release, Sharkey’s offers Glamour parties and packages, special first haircut certificates, free “Mini-cures” and a full array of hair care products, specifically designed for the unique needs of children.
Founded in 2002, Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids has hundreds of locations spread out over three different countries. The Spokane location will be Washington's third, joining Seattle and Bellevue. Sharkey’s has been voted Top Kids Salon Franchise for 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Reservations can be made at Sharkey's here.