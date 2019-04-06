Singer, songwriter and Spokane native, Shawn Smith has died at the age of 53.
The Seattle Times reports Smith was found dead in his Seattle home. He died on April 5, the same day musicians and fans marked the 25th anniversary of the death of Kurt Cobain and the 17th anniversary the death of Layne Staley.
Smith was born in Spokane in 1965 and moved to Seattle in 1987. He went on to release several solo albums and play in several different bands.
In 2004, his song "Wrapped in A Memory," was used in an episode of "The Sopranos."