KHQ spoke with one of the men who jumped into action Sunday afternoon, as Spokane Police say a man was trying to kidnap an 11-year-old boy.
Abi Garza has been to Hoopfest several times, most times as a player. But this year, he says was only in Spokane to see his brother play. During some down time, Garza told us he walked over to the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park where there were some food vendors were set up. Garza says he was actually right next to the child that would end up being grabbed, but for the moment the two were just customers in the same Teriyaki line.
Garza said he first noticed something was wrong when he started to hear a man yelling "Amber Alert". Garza says several people approached that man, later identified as 26-year-old Peter Wilson. He says Wilson was trying to show them a picture on his phone, when he suddenly pointed to the boy in line next to Garza. "He just started pointing at him and he started walking toward the kid," Garza says, "and he tells the mom, 'is this your kid, is this your kid?' and she's like 'yeah' and he then just grabs the kid with his arm. As soon as he grabbed the kid his mom gave off a terrifying scream. I just got in the middle and pushed him off and I kind of broke them apart and then 5 guys came and jumped on him and just took him to the ground."
When he was told that people on Facebook, and Spokane Police are calling them heroes, Garza said, "Well, I think we should all just help each other and be aware of what's going on. A lot of people just took off, and if that was your kid you'd want them to help you. We should just take care of each other and I think everyone there did that yesterday. It could have gotten ugly, but it didn't."
Peter Wilson was ultimately arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Attempted Kidnapping. He is making his first court appearance Monday afternoon.