SPOKANE, Wash. - Former Spokane Regional Health District employee, Carmen-Pacheco Jones provided insight to KHQ's Kevin Kim regarding the firing of Dr. Bob Lutz, along with a handful of other SRHD employees.
Jones says she and multiple other employees were fired this week. According to Jones, their only offense was defending Dr. Lutz.
Dr. Lutz, Spokane's health officer, was asked to resign by the Health District's administrative officer, Amelia Clark.
Jones provided KHQ with insight into a big question - why was Dr. Bob Lutz fired by Amelia Clark? According to Jones it was all about re-opening Spokane.
She went on to add that there were political undertones with the move, saying there is a large portion of people within the board, and within the health district, who want to get rid of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Jones says that came into direct conflict with what Dr. Lutz believed was safe. In fact, Lutz told us that if the numbers keep going up, he'd be forced to make stricter restrictions, as we've been seeing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past few weeks.
Jones said "it's evident that (Amelia) has a total disregard on our community by forcing Dr. Lutz out. During the surge, he has been very open about potentially rolling back phases. While the board of commissioners are pushing forward, they want to open up the schools, open up everything, open up the businesses."
Jones was willing to talk to us on the record because she was terminated this week. We also learned that an employee who talked to us earlier this week lost her job with the health district as well, but Jones says she thinks there's been an effort for weeks to get rid of Dr. Lutz and those who work with him.
KHQ's Kevin Kim reached out to SRHD but has not received a response yet.
