WARNING: Details of this story are graphic. Please use discretion.
It's been a little over a month since 24-year-old Makayla Young was found brutally murdered at the Rodeway Inn in north Spokane.
Tuesday, the two men charged with killing her faced a judge. Anthony Fuerte and Lionel White both pleaded 'not guilty' to first degree, premeditated murder, along with their other charges.
Fuerte and Young had been dating for a few weeks when she was killed.
"She really didn't see it coming, he didn't treat her badly at all," Makayla's close friend Erica Bennett said. "There were no signs of any kind... he told the family he wanted to help her and be there for her. So, you know, everybody was shocked."
Bennett describes Fuerte as a charismatic guy, who showed all the signs of being a loving boyfriend.
One night in late February, everything changed.
"The messages went from being lovey dovey to 'Where are you at? Who are you with? Get here now. Meet me in the parking lot,'" Bennett said.
According to court documents, Young arrived at the Rodeway Inn around 1:00 a.m. on February 27, 2020.
Bennett thinks Fuerte lured her there.
"She got a bad feeling, she knew something was not right, the way that he was acting. You know, he had her meet him in the parking lot, wouldn't tell her the room number, he was acting very, just very shady. So, I think Makayla knew something was wrong, and wanted to leave," Bennett said.
Not long after arriving, Young posted to her Snapchat story, asking for a ride. She never got one. It's something that's always stuck with Bennett.
"I feel bad because I live just down the road from the Rodeway and I don't know why I never saw that, I would have came and got her in a heartbeat," she said.
The next day, a maid at the Rodeway Inn found Young's body. Court documents describe the gruesome scene -- blood everywhere and evidence of a brutal fight.
According to Spokane Police Detective Ben Green, it looked like Young fought back against her attackers. Blood smears on all the door handles showed that Young likely tried to escape.
"They locked her in that room, and she fought for her life," Bennett said.
Young had been stabbed multiple times in the upper chest and lower neck area, court documents indicate that her head was nearly decapitated.
She had dozens of wounds on her hands and arms. Detective Green said that it looked like she was trying to hold her hands up to defend herself against repeated stabs with a knife. Young's body was covered in bruises from head to toe from the attack.
The maid who found Young said she saw Fuerte and another man staying in the room. She later identified the man as Lionel White. Bennett said Young didn't know White.
The room wasn't registered to any of them, a man named Chadd Benefield was listed at the person who rented the room. According to court documents, Spokane Police spoke to Benefield who said he rented the room for Fuerte and never stayed there himself.
Police arrested Fuerte the same day Young's body was found. He was covered in blood and trying several times to steal different cars. When police arrested Fuerte, he had slices on his hands and scratches on his neck and legs.
Detective Green said those injuries were consistent with wounds he might get if he was attacking someone who tried to fight back.
Police arrested White the day after Young's body was found. According to court documents, he was found with a "tool with a pointed shaft several inches long", a white substance identified at methamphetamine, two cell phones and the clothes he was wearing at the Rodeway Inn.
Both White and Fuerte had both only been out of jail for two days when the attack happened. White was released from the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla and Fuerte was released from a jail in Yakima on February 25, 2020.
As of their arraignment, both men will face trial for Young's murder beginning on May 18, 2020.
Though how she died is what's making headlines, Young's friends and family hope she'll instead be remembered for how she lived.
"She brightened everyone in her life, she brought a smile to everyone's face, she was goofy and she loved to dance, she loved to sing, she loved to make people smile, she wasn't scared to be funny or look stupid, she would dance and sing and laugh and joke and she was the life of everyone around her," Bennett said.
Bennett helped organize a vigil for Young's family after she died.
"She was light, you know? She was just beautiful, and that's what makes it so hard. She was just the most beautiful inside and out," she said.
KHQ will continue to follow this trial and bring updates as they are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.