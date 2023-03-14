SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - When Kyla Chang came home from school last week with a sore throat, it never crossed her parents’ minds that one week later, they would be laying her to rest.
“She was our special little Kyla girl,” Kyla’s mother said.
On March. 6, 10-year-old Kyla noted a sore throat. Any ordinary sickness was not a shock to the Chang family, as Kyla had lived with a much more severe condition since she was born. It’s called Kabuki Syndrome, a rare congenital disorder that targets many parts of the body. So rare, it only affects one in 32,000 newborns.
“She did struggle with a lot of medical issues throughout her life,” her mother said. “She had heart surgery when she was in the NICU, and she was born without hip sockets. She was also born deaf.”
Safe to say, Kyla did not live an easy life, but she stayed a bright light through it all. Up to her final day.
“She had just this light, that she was just freely sharing with everyone that she ever came in contact with.”
Just 18 hours after Kyla had mentioned her sore throat, her journey had changed. She was now dying in a hospital bed from a fast-moving case of pneumonia. Ultimately, the wear and tear Kabuki Syndrome had taken on Kyla’s little body was too much for her to handle, when the pneumonia caught on.
Dr. Sarah d’Hulst, a pediatrician with Multicare, said that the average family should not be worried about their child dying from pneumonia.
“I think deaths from pneumonia are very sad, unfortunate circumstances, and fortunately they’re incredibly rare,” d’Hulst said.
In Kyla’s final moments, she was surrounded by love with her parents’ arms wrapped around her.
“I really do think in my heart that she waited, that she waited for us to be able to be there with her, when she couldn’t take it anymore... when she felt safe to let go,” Kyla’s mom said.
This is a link to a GoFundMe created for the Chang family, to help with medical bills and funeral costs. If you would like to donate, click here.