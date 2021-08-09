SPOKANE, Wash. - A 19-month-old baby is deceased, and a 19-year-old man is in custody accused of causing her injuries. Family members say the baby girl, Azaelia Raine RedHorse Jones was the 'light and love' of all of their lives.
"She was absolutely the most precious, sweetest, kindest soul," said her maternal grandmother, Rachel Silk. "She was just amazing. It's hard to even put into words how amazing this little girl was."
Azaelia was rushed to the hospital last week with critical injuries after her mother's boyfriend, Mickey Brown, told deputies he had fallen on the baby while trying to get help.
Deputies say Brown told them, he was giving the girl a bath when she started to have a seizure. A pediatric doctor told deputies that the girl's severe injuries "could not be reasonably explained." The doctor classified the injuries as non-accidental, inflicted trauma indicative of child abuse, and would 'most likely' result in death.'
Days later, on Sunday afternoon, baby Azaelia died.
"We are absolutely devastated," her grandmother said.
The family says Azaelia's mother had been able to stay home to care for her baby for the majority of her life.
"She had just recently, within weeks, started working," Silk said. "It was extremely hard for her to do."
She was hoping to save up enough to purchase a vehicle, and the family says her constant focus was providing the best life she could for her daughter.
"No mother, no father, no care provider wants to leave their child to go to work...but we all do what we can to provide," Silk said.
The majority of childcare for baby Azaelia was taken on by immediate family her grandmother told KHQ, but help from time to time was needed as they too have work. The family says Azaelia's mother loved her 'more than anything in the world.'
Silk says they are hopeful the justice system will work. As of Monday evening, Mikey Brown is facing a charge of first-degree child assault with a bond of more than $1 million. The charge has not yet to upgraded to homicide.
The family does have a fundraiser to pay for funeral services for Azaelia through Facebook.
"We just want to honor our little girl so much and have everything perfect," her grandmother said.