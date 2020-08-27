FRED, Texas. - With the powerful Hurricane Laura moving quickly, Kathryn Richard and her family had to prepare to face the storm.
"This one scared me, it just kept getting bigger and bigger," Richard said. "She was headed straight towards us."
Richard and her family moved from Spokane seven years ago and are now in Fred, Texas. She said that when Hurricane Laura arrived, they were prepared.
"You have to be, you never know when it could happen," she said.
Her, her three kids, her parents and other family members waited out the storm over the last couple days, hoping for the best.
Luckily, the storm shifted east and her home didn't face too much damage.
Richard said that debris is scattered and some trees have been knocked down but for the most part, she was surprised by the amount of damage.
"I thought there would be a lot more, we really got lucky with this one," said Richard.
