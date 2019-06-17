"She was 18 years old at the time that she overdosed" Spokane father shares story ahead of city council's potential lawsuit against opioid distributors

"These were supposed to be her senior pictures."
Beautiful, brilliant, and young.
That's how Scott Meyers remembers his daughter, Rachel.
"I used to tell her all the time 'Rachel, I love you'," her father said.
But there was a dark cloud hanging over Rachel.
"I just don't love the things you do," Meyers said.
Rachel's father said she got mixed in with the wrong crowd and got hooked on opioids.
"She was 18 years old at the time that she overdosed," Meyers said, "she was 12 days away from her 19th birthday."
Rachel's story is a tragic one, but even more tragic, it's not an unusual one.
Young or old, wealthy or poor, opioids tear at the seams of our community.
Now, the city of Spokane is potentially looking at taking steps to hold those accountable for what opioids have done.
The city will ask its legal team to look at a potential law suit suing manufactures and distributors.
In March, Washington's Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, had filed suit against three drug companies.
But for Meyers, he hopes that this is much more than just a money grab.
"I guess I'm a little suspicious about how the money is going to spent and what their plan is to do that," Meyers said.
"I hope to god that they are able to come up with something that makes sense and come up with some form of a comprehensive plan."