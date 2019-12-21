SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Decrying its methods and motivations, but not directly denying the claims against him, Spokane Valley State Rep. Matt Shea released his longest response yet to the independent Rampart Group report that found he engaged in domestic terrorism against the United States.
Shea says investigators who labeled him a domestic terrorist don't "share my political views;" promises "huge announcements" next week
His Facebook post on Saturday repeats many of the same themes Shea has trumpeted to his followers since the investigation was launched with bi-partisan support in the Washington State Legislature four months ago: that this was a politically driven "sham investigation" that denied him his due process to confront his accusers and review the evidence against him.
But in his message, Shea said nothing to refute any of the key findings from the report - namely that he had helped plan and organize three armed conflicts against government agents and went on to condone acts of intimidation and spying against "activists, government officials, Muslims, and others who speak or act in opposition to his personal beliefs and political agenda."
Instead, Shea called the report's conclusions the "subjective opinion of a paid operative who does not share my political views."
Shea seems to argue here that he has the law on his side in disqualifying the findings as partisan beliefs, rather than based in fact. He opened the post with a quote from Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson:"...no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or matters of opinion."
The reference is from a U.S. Supreme Court case, West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, which was decided in 1943. It determined that students of faith could not be forced to say the Pledge of Allegiance or salute the American flag in a public school. It's considered a landmark ruling in defense of free speech and individual rights.
However there can be little comparison between the push-back to the school's rules by the students' families - described as "peaceable and orderly" - with the armed standoffs Shea reportedly organized. And a closer reading shows Shea neglected to include the full quote from this case in his message, in particular how it ends: "If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion, or force citizens to confess by word or act their faith therein." That would be at odds with Shea's own writings and public statements of belief, including his "Biblical Basis for War" which calls for replacing the U.S. government with a theocracy, and the “killing of all males who don’t agree.”
As for his renewed claims on Saturday that he has been denied "any meaningful opportunity to respond" during this process, the report shows Shea's attorney, Mark Lamb, had been in touch with investigators as recently as September 26th.
The purpose of the phone conversation was to establish ground rules for a sit-down interview: "discussion included the scope of the investigation, time-frame and logistics of which the Investigator assured could occur at a date, time, and location of Shea's choosing."
Shea has also refused KHQ's repeated offers for an interview about the investigation and his future representing Washington's 4th District.
That future has never been more in doubt. Following the report's release, House Republicans kicked him out of their caucus and stripped him of his committee assignments. “He should resign," tweeted House Republican Minority Leader J.T. WilcoxMinority Leader J.T. Wilcox. "He cannot use House Republican staff, he cannot meet with the caucus, his office will be moved."
While Shea's statement makes no reference to the punishment from his former party, he is promising to take some form of action in the wake of the report, be it political, legal, or otherwise: "Please look forward to a couple huge announcements early next week."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.