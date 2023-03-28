Chelan County Sheriff's Office

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A shelter-in-place was issued by Chelan County Emergency Management on Tuesday, just after 12:40 p.m. 

Details were sparse, but roads were blocked at Merry and Chumstick Highway and surrounding areas, due to an active police incident. CCEM said a person believed to be armed was barricaded inside a residence, but it was not a hostage situation.

Those in the area of Chumstick Highway were asked to stay inside until an all-clear was issued. All others were asked to avoid the area. 

Further updates will be provided by the CCEM. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!