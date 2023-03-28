LEAVENWORTH, Wash. - A shelter-in-place was issued by Chelan County Emergency Management on Tuesday, just after 12:40 p.m.
Details were sparse, but roads were blocked at Merry and Chumstick Highway and surrounding areas, due to an active police incident. CCEM said a person believed to be armed was barricaded inside a residence, but it was not a hostage situation.
Those in the area of Chumstick Highway were asked to stay inside until an all-clear was issued. All others were asked to avoid the area.
Further updates will be provided by the CCEM.