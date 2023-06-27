DEER PARK, Wash. - An early morning 911 call from a family about an intoxicated man with a handgun prompted a SWAT response and shelter-in-place warning in Deer Park on Tuesday.
Spokane County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at around 5:40 on June 27. The caller reported a drunk family member with a gun threatening suicide by cop. Five children and four other adults were inside the home at the time.
SCSO deputies and SWAT arrived to the area near north Short Rd. and west Hamilton Rd., setting up a perimeter and issuing a warning to nearby residents to shelter in place as a precaution. They began negotiations with the man while working to evacuate the nine other family members to safety.
Deputies were able to ensure the man was taken into custody without incident. No one was injured in, but the man was transported to hospital to sober up and receive mental health treatment.
The shelter-in-place warning has been lifted and the area is back open.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal ideation, call or text 988, or visit the website to chat online for confidential support. You can also call Frontier Behavioral Health's 24-hour crisis line at 1-877-266-1818.