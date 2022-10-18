SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) has arrested a suspect on the South Hill, putting an end to a shelter-in-place order near 3200 East 44th.
According to SPD, the incident started as a domestic violence call where the suspect was reportedly armed. SPD learned the suspect had at least one outstanding arrest warrant.
SPD said he ran away, but was arrested a few blocks away.
Last Updated: Oct. 18 at 4:45 p.m.
A shelter-in-place order has been issued for people in the area of 3200 East 44th, between Regal and Freya, on the South Hill while law enforcement is looking for an armed man.
You're told to stay inside and call 911 if you see a man wearing all white.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. Check back for updates.