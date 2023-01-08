BREWSTER, Wash. - A shelter in place order issued by Washington Emergency Management Division on Sunday was cleared, and SR-97 has reopened.
The order was issued due to an ammonia leak, but the area is now safe.
For Okanogan County emergency updates, visit the notification page, or text OKCOUNTY to 888777.
Last updated on Jan. 8 at 11 p.m.
A shelter in place order has been issued for the area of Brewster due to an ammonia leak.
If you live in the area you are asked to close and lock all windows and doors and do not go outside for the next thirty minutes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.