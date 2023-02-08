KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday.
Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies when they exited their vehicle to continue running on foot. One suspect was confirmed to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Residents in the area are advised to stay indoors and ensure their residences are locked up tight, including windows, garage doors, and so-on.
For updates as the situation unfolds, follow SCSO on their Facebook page.