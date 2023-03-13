SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International — a former homeless shelter in Downtown Spokane forced to close by the City of Spokane in September for multiple code violations — could be evicted from the space it's renting this week.
Attorneys for the owner of the property at the intersection of 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. in downtown Spokane say that Ronald Nelson, senior pastor at God's Love International, hasn't paid rent in two months. But that's not the only reason why the property owner is looking to see Nelson and his organization gone.
Nelson told NonStop Local in September that he sold his family's home in order to finance the shelter's lease in July and was looking to turn things around. Fast forward six months though, and it now appears God's Love International may never reopen.
According to court documents, Nelson signed a one-year lease for a shelter and soup kitchen at the building last July, and pre-paid six months' worth of rent.
Attorneys for the building's owner said that Nelson has yet to pay rent since–for the first two months of 2023–and owes around $30,000.
Not only that, new court filings from attorneys for the property owner say Spokane Police officers were called to the location more than 70 times since August for "alleged assault, disturbing the peace, drug use and more."
The property owner issued a three-day "pay rent or vacate" notice to Nelson on Jan. 31 and, after Nelson didn't comply, attorneys say the lease was terminated on Feb. 6.
Despite previously agreeing to surrender the property on Feb. 13, attorneys tell NonStop Local that Nelson is still there. A judge has ordered Nelson to appear at a "show-cause" hearing on Wednesday morning to explain why he shouldn't be evicted.
Nelson declined an on-camera interview after multiple requests but said on the phone he's preparing for Wednesday's court date and is preparing to hand over the keys.