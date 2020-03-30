As the Netflix series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" continues to take off in popularity, a sheriff in Florida is jumping in to ask for new leads on a 1997 cold case featured in the documentary.
The true crime docu-series focuses on the life of Oklahoma zoo owner Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, bring forward several eccentric characters along the way and detailing various events leading to him planning a murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin.
As binge-watching takes off during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tiger King has taken the internet by storm, currently the No. 1 most-watched show in the U.S. on Netflix.
Part of the series details the disappearance of Baskin's millionaire husband Jack Donald "Don" Lewis.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister decided to take advantage of the show's popularity, asking for any new possible leads on Lewis' disappearance.
"Since Netflix and [the COVID-19 quarantine] has made Tiger King all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads," Sheriff Chronister wrote on Twitter.
Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads. #CaroleBaskin #DonLewis #Netflix #Tiger #BigCatRescue #JoeExotic #TigerKingNetflix #HCSO pic.twitter.com/LHoJcBZVOI— Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) March 30, 2020
Lewis was declared legally dead five years after his August 1997 disappearance, but the cold case remains active.
Tiger King features some rumors surrounding Lewis' disappearance spread by Joe Exotic and others, but Baskin has denied that she had any involvement. She's never been charged in relation to the disappearance of Lewis.
The sheriff said any possible leads can be directed to their office.
