BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The Boundary County Sheriff's Office is reminding hunters and recreational shooters to exercise safety and caution after they say a ricocheted bullet nearly struck a resident in their home.
Read the full post from the Sheriff's Office here:
Imagine enjoying your morning in your home by looking out of a large bay window in your dining room, at a nice view of the mountains to the west. Seconds after you walk up close to that window a rifle bullet comes through the glass, missing your head by inches and still carrying enough velocity that it causes fragments of high-speed glass to totally penetrate the thick curtain you have hung behind that window and inflict a laceration to your throat, which ultimately requires six sutures and medical glue to close. That is exactly the scenario a Boundary County resident experienced in the area of Moon Shadow Rd. and Aspen Drive shortly prior to 11:00am, on 10/30/19.
A deformed rifle bullet was found on the mantle of that bay window, in a state of deformation which indicated that it had either skipped up from the ground, or struck an object, most likely a tree, prior to striking the victim's window on it's unguided flight path. Scary, no? Negligent? Possibly.
It is once again deer season in North Idaho. More and more, the BCSO investigates cases of negligently fired bullets which have struck homes, or vehicles. Rounds fired during informal, careless, recreational shooting are also the cause, at times. There are more than one reason why these incidents occur. Some occur through pure disregard for safety when firing without a proper backstop, or haphazardly and not knowing what is beyond the shooter's line of sight. Other times, they occur when people choose to hunt in areas of Boundary County that are, at this point in time, a lot more inhabited than they were just ten years ago.
Understand that our county has a lot more homes in it now and people are living in areas within, or very near, some traditional hunting grounds for some. High powered rifle bullets can travel a very long way and carry enough energy to do serious damage, or kill, from more than a mile. Some even further. As a hunter, or recreational shooter, it's your responsibility to know what may be beyond that deer, elk, bear, ground squirrel, or tin can you are about to fire at. Doing so with negligence that can be clearly shown is a serious criminal offense and will be prosecuted as such, not to mention your civil liabilities for damages,injuries or death to a victim of such negligence.
Don't make your hunting season one to remember because a bullet from your rifle hurt, or killed, someone in their own home, or walking their dog down a county road, nowhere near the place you fired it from. It won't be their fault for, "building their house there", it will be 100% yours. No one wants to live with that on their conscience, or face time incarcerated because of it.
Be safe. Remember and practice the basic principles of safety when it comes to hunting, shooting and handling firearms in general. Firearms are a huge part of the culture here in Boundary County, but sadly, it appears that the aspect of safety relating to owning and using them is declining, by some.
