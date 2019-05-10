A woman in Ohio was arrested and charged with burglary after breaking into a home Monday, but not before she completed some chores around the house, according to sheriff's officials.
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office said they arrived at a residence that morning, with an individual telling them a woman entered the home through the back door, sat on the couch, pet the family dog and washed dishes before leaving.
According to Fox6Now, the victim claimed the woman had been acting very strange.
Sheriff's received a call of a woman matching the burglar's description who had been knocking on doors in a nearby neighborhood.
Officials said Cheyenne Ewing provided deputies a false name and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, and she advised she had been up for two days.
Ewing was taken into custody on burglary charges.