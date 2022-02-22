Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as zero to 15 below zero. * WHERE...The northern and central Idaho Panhandle including Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint, Coeur d'Alene, Kellogg, St Maries, and Moscow. Portions of eastern and central Washington including Spokane, Pullman, Ritzville, Davenport, Wilbur, Deer Park, Colville, and Metaline. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty northeast winds will persist this afternoon into early this evening with gusts as high as 35 mph around Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Post Falls, Ritzville, and Moses Lake. The wind will gradually decrease into the 10 to 20 mph range overnight, but wind chills will continue to be dangerously cold. Wednesday morning wind chill values will be as cold as zero to 15 below. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&