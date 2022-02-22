SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said in a media briefing Monday that sheriff candidate Craig Chamberlin lied during an internal investigation.
Chamberlin's opponent, John Nowels has also faced disciplinary action in the past.
According to a report from the Spokesman Review, Nowels was suspended without pay for four weeks in 2020 after joking that "all ex wives should be killed."
Nowels reported himself after it was disclosed during a separate internal affairs investigation.
The woman staff member Nowels said it to said she understood his comment to be a joke
Sheriff Knezovich said that the behavior was unacceptable and he hoped others would see Nowels' punishment as proof of that.