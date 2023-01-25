WASHINGTON - Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers led the House Energy and Commerce Committee in hosting a roundtable on the fentanyl crisis on Wednesday.
The discussion was meant to highlight the role of social media platforms in worsening the crisis by providing an avenue for dealers to sell drugs and give advocates an opportunity to share why they believe congress should pressure social media firms to do more to address the issue.
Among those testifying on the threat posed by fentanyl was Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels. The sheriff said his office has documented a substantial increase in fentanyl seizures since 2017, and that the internet is increasingly facilitating deals involving the drug.
"We are finding as time goes on that there are more and more online ways to communicate and distribute drugs than we can even keep up with," said Nowells. "We need help to combat this. Our drug dealers are all-too-often allowed to operate in secrecy. This is a significant issue in every community in this country. We need help to hold people accountable who are poisoning our children."
In her opening statements, Rep. McMorris Rodgers argued social media companies have not done enough to be good stewards of their platforms.
"We’ve seen numerous reports detailing how big tech encourages addictive behaviors in our children to keep them glued to their screens and fails to protect their users from malicious actors on their platforms," said McMorris Rodgers. "While we recognize that many social media platforms have engaged in education campaigns to combat the use of lethal drugs, it is not enough."
Nowels expressed concerns that social media companies' efforts to protect user privacy is making it harder to enforce drug laws, even accusing those companies of "doing business intentionally... to prevent law enforcement from being able to recover evidence."