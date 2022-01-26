UPDATE: JAN. 26 AT 12:40 P.M.
King County deputies and Major Crimes detectives are investigating how five minors, some detained for violent crimes, were able to steal a car and escape the Snoqualmie juvenile detention center.
KCSO Sergeant Tim Meyer said the juveniles, ranging from 14 to 17-years-old, assaulted Echo Glen staff members before using force to steal a blue 2018 Ford Fusion from the facility's motor pool.
No names are being released for the time being. KCSO did say one of the minors was put in the facility for murder. Other crimes included possession of stolen property and firearms.
Deputies do not believe the group stayed in the Snoqualmie area after the escape but that they do pose a threat to the surrounding communities based on their charges.
"There certainly have been escapes before, this one I think causes us pause because of the severity of the crimes," Meyer said.
#Update: KCSO Major Crimes detectives continue their efforts to locate (5) juveniles (ages 14-17) who escaped from Echo Glen around 7:45 AM today. They fled in a blue 2018 Ford Fusion similar to the one pictured here. Persons with information are asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/bu5u47mBAl— King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) January 26, 2022
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - A search is underway in Snoqualmie for five males that escaped from a juvenile detention center Wednesday morning.
According to statements from King County Sheriff's Office, the juveniles escaped from Echo Glen Children's Center, a medium/maximum security facility near Snoqualmie Parkway.
The facility is not fenced, but surrounded by natural wetlands, according to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF), which oversees the facility.
Echo Glen provides "Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Aggression Replacement Training, cultural programming, sex offense specific treatment, and inpatient chemical dependency treatment," according to their website.