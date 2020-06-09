SPOKANE, Wash. - A police training seminar aimed at preparing officers for the moment they kill someone and how to react is still scheduled to come to the Spokane area in October.
In an interview with The Spokesman-Review, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he has no plans to cancel the trainings and that it does not promote violence. Instead, he said that it allows for officers to know what happens if they do have to use force.
"I am tired of being bullied by political rights and left. I will do the best I can for this community, and we will provide the best training we can for our community, our deputies and the officers within this community. That is our commitment," Knezovich said.
Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, a prominent law enforcement trainer, will host the seminar at the Spokane County Sheriff's Training Center. He'll also be joined by Dave "JD Buck Savage" Smith, who also speaks frequently at police training events.
The flyer for the event offers two "unforgettable days of training" that will cover topics like "combat preparation for your spouse and family," as well as active shooter simulations.
According to The Spokesman, the seminar is also set to cover "WINNING when you're wounded," and "why 'survival' is minimalistic and we must train to WIN!"
A petition on Change.org calling for the cancellation of the seminar has gathered 1,257 signatures as of Tuesday, June 9, with a goal of 1,500 signatures. You can find that petition HERE.
