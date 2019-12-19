SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is advocating for criminal charges against Rep. Matt Shea following a bombshell investigative report Thursday.
During a conversation with KHQ moments after the report was obtained, Sheriff Knezovich said, "I believe there's enough to charge Shea with domestic terrorism, if not treason."
The report details the findings of an independent investigation into Rep. Shea's activities over the past decade after evidence of Shea engaging in counterintelligence tactics were brought to the leaders of the Washington State House of Representatives.
The report states that based on findings, it is more probable than not that Rep. Shea is likely to plan, direct, and engage in additional future conflicts that could carry with them significant risk of bloodshed and loss of life.
Sheriff Knezovich told KHQ that he's worried that arresting Rep. Shea would lead to "an armed standoff," and said he has been in contact with the FBI regarding the scenario.
"I've already had those discussions with the joint terrorism task force... there are people in the (Inland NW) that are armed and we’re concerned," Sheriff Knezovich said.
You can read the full report below, or you can click here to be redirected to a summary of the eight key findings of the report.
