Sheriff Knezovich receives award from Daughters of the American Revolution

The Jonas Babcock Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich with the National Distinguished Citizen Award on Thursday.
"The NSDAR Distinguished Citizen Award is presented to one who fulfills the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism, and has contributed to the defense and security and thereby the freedom, of the community, state, or nation in an exceptional manner," the group said in a release sent out by the Sheriff's Office. "Ozzie Knezovich qualifies under every one of these requirements."
Standing next to the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Spokane County Courthouse, a representative from the group read a brief synopsis of the Sheriff's work in the military and law enforcement over the past 30+ years before presenting him with a medal and a certificate.
"I'm kind of humbled on the fact that the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized me. I Didn't know it was coming," the Sheriff said before thanking his department and the citizens of Spokane County. "The community has been really good to me over the years and I appreciate it."
Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl will receive the same award next week, while Mayor Nadine Woodward will be honored with a different award.
