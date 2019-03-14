SPOKANE, Wash. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson's letter to sheriff's across the state has Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich shaking his head.
"The bottom line for these letters and for all the explaining suddenly is because this is a very poorly worded law. It had problems, to begin with, it shouldn't of ever have made the ballot," Knezovich said.
Sheriff Knezovich still believes the initiative which was approved by nearly 60 percent of Washington state voters last November is unconstitutional.
"This is a law that's going to cause a lot of problems for a very long time, and it's unconstitutional on a few different arms. One is going to be the fact that secure storage isn't defined and therefor how are you going to charge people with a crime thereof? They did that purposefully they said we'll leave it up to the prosecutor which give you a major problem. And that major problem is equal representation under the law," he said.
In the letter, Ferguson states: "Firearms are not required to be stored in any particular place or any particular way."
Sheriff Knezovich says even that is flawed.
"Well, that's very true, but it's very problematic for his law. Because how can you tell somebody that you're going to be charged with all of these crimes and then tell them that we're not going to tell you how to store the weapons and we will just charge you with a crime."
While the Sheriff says, he's happy the attorney general finally put some of the points in writing. But still thinks the law will have consequences.
"The people of this state, it doesn't matter democrat or republican are very upset about this law because it was sold to them as something that it wasn't. This is going to be a problematic issue for all the politicians moving forward," added the sheriff.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson says he believes the reason sheriffs are against the new law, is that they don't fully understand it. That's why he's created a frequently asked questions list about it on his website. To read it for yourself, click here: http://www.atg.wa.gov/initiative-1639