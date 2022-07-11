"I'm appalled." Sheriff Knezovich responds to Times Square billboard controversy
SWEETWATER, Wyo. - Spokane County sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has accepted an offer to serve as undersheriff for the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office, according to a post by Sweetwater Sheriff candidate, Dwane Pacheco. 
 
Sweetwater County residents will vote for the new sheriff on Aug. 16, of this year. Until that time, Pacheco and Knezovich will remain candidates on the ballot. 
 
Knezovich grew up in Rock Springs and Superior, WY, which would make the move closer to his home town. 
 
We reached out to Sheriff Knezovich to see if the Facebook post is accurate, but haven’t heard back yet. 
 
Pacheco says he and Knezovich will answer questions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Rock Springs International Days.
 

