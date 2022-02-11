SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities identified the man who was arrested for shooting and killing his father as 24-year-old Drake B. Hughes.
Hughes' father was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, he waived his right to remain silent and admitted to the killing.
Hughes is being held in Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder and is currently not bondable.
Deputies said the scene is still under investigation and anyone with information that could help with the case is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10016848.
Last updated: Feb. 10 at 9:13 p.m.
A domestic dispute between a father and son ended in a fatal shooting in North Spokane Thursday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a man has been arrested after shooting and killing his father.
It happened near North Altamont and East Weile around 8 p.m.
Right now, SCSO is not releasing any names and says there's no threat to the public.
#BREAKING: Large @SpokaneSheriff presence in Northeast Spokane near the intersection of E Weile Ave and N Altamont St.— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) February 11, 2022
On scene working to get more details.@KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/Qx39PtAwV6
#UPDATE (cont.): The father/victim was pronounced dead on scene after deputies arrived.— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) February 11, 2022
The son/suspect was arrested on scene without incident, according to @SpokaneSheriff.@KHQLocalNews
#UPDATE (cont.): @SpokaneSheriff says there isn’t an ongoing threat to the public, but they expect to be here through the night investigating this deadly shooting.@KHQLocalNews— Guy Tannenbaum (@yugmuabnennat) February 11, 2022