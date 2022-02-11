SPOKANE, Wash. - Authorities identified the man who was arrested for shooting and killing his father as 24-year-old Drake B. Hughes. 

Hughes' father was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, he waived his right to remain silent and admitted to the killing. 

Hughes is being held in Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder and is currently not bondable.

Deputies said the scene is still under investigation and anyone with information that could help with the case is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10016848. 

Last updated: Feb. 10 at 9:13 p.m.

A domestic dispute between a father and son ended in a fatal shooting in North Spokane Thursday night. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), a man has been arrested after shooting and killing his father.

It happened near North Altamont and East Weile around 8 p.m.

Right now, SCSO is not releasing any names and says there's no threat to the public.

Police presence right now at North Altamont and East Weile

Tags

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!