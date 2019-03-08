SPOKANE VALLEY - a 5-time felon is facing charges after reportedly brandishing a weapon and chasing another man.
Spokane Valley Deputies say around 3:40pm Friday afternoon 41-year-old Juan C. Bastiva reportedly pulled up next to another driver near Adams and Sprague and began yelling for the driver to pull over. Deputies say Bastiva pulled out a black colored pistol but never pointed the weapon at the victim.
Bastiva then reportedly got out of his vehicle and began to walk toward the other driver. The driver sped off and Bastiva reportedly gave chase.
The driver called 911. Deputies spotted Bastiva near Sullivan and Broadway and initiated a traffic stop. After Bastiva was safely detained, deputies searched his car and found a dark colored handgun with a magazine in the pistol sitting on the passenger’s side seat with another black, extended magazine lying next to it.
A check of Bastiva’s name revealed he is a 5-time convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
He was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for felony Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1st Degree.