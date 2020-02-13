SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - An assault suspect is behind bars after allegedly biting a convenience store clerk while he was trying to stop her from stealing merchandise.
Jordan Yukl, 27, was arrested by Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies and booked into the Spokane County Jail on counts of second-degree robbery and harassment, in addition to a felony warrant for attempting to fill a fraudulent prescription.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the assault happened at the 7-11 on north Pines Road in the Spokane Valley at 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Deputies were called to respond to an assault call involving a woman and a man fighting but later turned into deputies contacting Yukl in the parking lot.
When deputies contacted the suspect, they found her crying hysterically and repeating that she did not want to go to jail after ignoring commands made by deputies.
After reviewing store surveillance footage, deputies confirmed that Yukl attempted to steal merchandise and place her under arrest.
The store clerk received medical treatment on-scene for a wound consistent with a bite that broke the skin.
